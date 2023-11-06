And again, "Not a day without incidents in Russia with migrants and ethnic diaspora." This time, a group of teenagers, mostly Azerbaijanis, are terrorizing the residents of Putilkovo hamlet of the Moscow Region, writes the Rybar channel on Telegraph.
For some reason, they march in schools with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey—and even the image of Ataturk, the founder of modern-day Turkey—threaten the locals with brutal reprisals, and one of the photos shows the characteristic sign of the Turkish nationalist group Bozkurt.
Bozkurt or Gray Wolves is a Turkish organization whose ideology is the spread of pan-Turkism in the world. The members of this terrorist group recognized in many countries—but not in Russia—sleep and see the revival of the “Great Turan.” They claim involvement in the downing of a Russian Su-24 bomber in Syria in 2015.
Why representatives of different ethnic groups came together in one gang and kept the town in fear is a rather rhetorical question, considering similar incidents all over Russia. In the same St. Petersburg, the same Azerbaijanis were beating passers-by, hiding behind a powerful "roof."
The problem of the lack of adequate response to the actions of migrants and ethnic communities in Russia. The inaction and humiliating attitude give rise to even greater violence, from which ordinary citizens of the Russian Federation suffer; not only Russians by nationality, but also representatives of other ethnic groups of the country.
Further permissiveness in this matter will create prerequisites for the deterioration of the situation inside the country. And the flag with Ataturk or the gesture of the Gray Wolves will be only the beginning, Rybar added.