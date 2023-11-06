Israel army gives northern Gaza residents 4 hours to evacuate to south

The Israeli army on Monday informed that it has again given four hours to the residents of northern Gaza to safely evacuate to the south of this enclave.
"Today Tzahal [i.e. the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)] will again allow to cross the Salah al-Din Road [between northern and southern Gaza], from 10:00 to 14:00 [local time]," IDF Spokesman Avihai Edri wrote, in Arabic, on X.
"If you think about yourself and your close ones, then go to the southern region, in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli army," he said, addressing the residents of northern Gaza.
Edri added that "Hamas is harming ongoing humanitarian efforts" and "is using the civilian population of the Gaza Strip as human shields."