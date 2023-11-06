Exhibition on Urartian era opens at Pushkin Museum in Moscow

The "Kingdom of Urartu: The heritage of ancient Armenia: Urashtu-Harminuya-Armina" exhibition, which is organized jointly with the leading museums of Russia and Armenia, has opened at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow.
The names of ancient Armenia— Urashtu-Harminuya-Armina—are used in parallel in the three languages of the Behistun Inscription belonging to the well-known Achaemenid Empire period in Iran are included in the inscription.
Around 400 specially designed exhibits will enable visitors not only to discover the transition and interaction of pre-Urartian, Urartian and post-Urartian times, but also the state system, religious ideas, art, crafts.
The respective samples from the Armenian museums have been complemented with the frescoes and similar samples from Russian museums.
The exhibition has brought great interest in the cultural life of Moscow.
On the two days following the opening of this event, public lectures were given in the adjacent exhibition halls.
Also scientific catalog, the preparation of which is in progress, is planned to be published within the scope of this exhibition, which will run until January 28, 2024.