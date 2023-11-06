News
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Construction of new customs office on Turkey border nearing completion
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Construction of new customs office on Turkey border nearing completion
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The construction of the Margara customs point in Armavir Province of Armenia—and at the Turkish border—is nearing completion, informs the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, responding to a written request of Armenia Sputnik.

At the end of October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had expressed hope that the agreements reached between Armenia and Turkey will be implemented in the near future as a result of discussions and negotiations of the special representatives of the two countries. He had noted that it refers to the opening of the Armenia-Turkey border for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports. Pashinyan had emphasized that, in addition to the agreements, considerable work has been done in terms of border infrastructures, as the Margara border checkpoint has been reequipped. To find out what work was done in this regard at the aforesaid checkpoint, Sputnik Armenia had turned to the SRC.

"The construction works planned by the design and estimate documents are coming to an end. The necessary buildings and structures for the performance of customs control and monitoring functions have been built," answered the committee.

Also, it is noted that at this moment the interior decoration, installation, and improvement of engineering communications are being carried out.

Earlier, the SRC had reported that the former customs building is not operational.

This spring, the territory of the Margara village checkpoint was transferred to the management of the SRC.

At the end of May, the committee signed a contract with an LLC on the preparation of design and estimate for the construction of the new Margara customs office. The respective project envisages the construction of a one-story service hall, two booths for cargo documentation, two booths for duty shift rest, a one-story customs inspection building, parking lots, platforms, internal roads, two checkpoints, and a one-story warehouse.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
