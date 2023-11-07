State Security Service of Georgia: Russian soldiers killed Georgian citizen

The situation has escalated in the direction of Tskhinvali. One person was killed Monday by the Russian military, who opened fire on a group of local residents, reports News Georgia, citing to State Security Service of Georgia.
"On November 6, in the territory of the village of Kirbali, Gori municipality, a citizen of Georgia died from the shooting of the Russian occupation forces during the attempt to illegally arrest a local resident. Another person was illegally detained. Active communication is carried out through all the tools available to the central authorities of Georgia," informs the State Security Service of Georgia.
The village of Kirbali is located one and a half hours away from Georgian capital Tbilisi.
The deceased is a local resident Tamaz Ginturi, 58; a veteran of the August 2008 war.
And Levan Dodiashvili, 35, was abducted, allegedly injured, and is in the Tskhinvali pretrial detention center.
The police towards Karaleti village are not allowing reporters to pass, the correspondents from the scene report.
According to the media, two more residents of the village have gone missing; their whereabouts have not yet been ascertained.
President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili made an emergency statement regarding the incident.
"Profoundly outraged by the Russian occupying forces' fatal shooting of a Georgian citizen during an unlawful arrest. This blatant attack on Georgian statehood once again exposes the true nature of the ‘coreligionist brother.’
"I urgently call on the international community to unequivocally condemn Russia’s actions, which have blatantly and shamelessly violated all international norms," Zourabichvili stated.