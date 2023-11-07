Netanyahu: Israel agrees to need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israeli authorities agree that the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza should continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.
Netanyahu said in an interview with ABC that they agree that they should provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, and they do so in coordination with Israel's American friends and US President Joe Biden, and noted that Tel Aviv was doing everything possible in that regard.
The PM added, however, that Israel does not want to give Hamas the opportunity to endanger the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces.
Also, Netanyahu expressed hope that Iran and the Shiite Hezbollah party understand that a powerful response awaits them if they enter the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and that they will not make that mistake.