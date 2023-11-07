News
12-month inflation in Armenia consumer market is 0.1%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The 12-month (October 2023 compared to October 2022) inflation in Armenia's consumer market was 0.1%, and compared to the previous month - 0.3%.

According to the respective data published by the Statistical Committee of Armenia, in October 2023, compared to October 2022, the country recorded a 3% drop in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, but compared to September 2023, a 0.4% inflation.

Thus, in October 2023 compared to October 2022, the price of buckwheat decreased by 26.9%, lentils by 20.2%, beech by 5.6%, bulgur wheat by 5.0%, buckwheat by 4.7%, rice by 4.3%, and compared to September 2023, 2.5%, 1.4%, 0.3%, 1.1%, 1.3% and 1.4% inflation were recorded, respectively.

In October 2023, compared to October 2022, the price of macaroni decreased by 11.3%, the price of butter - by 3.5%, but compared to September 2023, inflation was recorded by 0.5% and 1.2%, correspondingly.

The price of beef in October 2023 compared to October 2022 increased by 1.8%, fresh milk - by 3.5%, and compared to September 2023 - by 0.6% and 0.4%, in that order.

In October 2023, compared to October 2022, the price of sunflower vegetable oil decreased by 30.3%, but compared to September 2023, inflation was recorded by 3.1%.

In the sugar and sugar product group, in October 2023 compared to October 2022, a 5.4% deflation was recorded, but compared to September 2023 - 5.6% inflation.

In October 2023, compared to October 2022, the price of eggs increased by 13.3%, and compared to September 2023, by 1.4%.

Alcoholic drink prices increased by 6.1% in October 2023 compared to October 2022, and by 0.7% - compared to September 2023.

Along with that, in October 2023, compared to October 2022, a drop in the prices of flour - 19.1% and peas - 17.1%, and 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, compared to September 2023, was recorded in Armenia.

In October 2023, compared to October 2022, the country recorded a 13.2% and 2.6% drop in the prices of pork and mutton, whereas 0.9% inflation in poultry, and a 0.7%, 1.2%, and 0.3% deflation, in that order, compared to September 2023.

The price of margarine in October 2023 compared to October 2022 decreased by 18.4%, that of the "Ishkhan" trout - by 5.5%, cheese - by 3.1%, and compared to September 2023 - by 1.0%, 0.5%, 0.3%, correspondingly.

In October 2023, compared to October 2022, 8.3% inflation was recorded in the vegetable product group, and 6.2% compared to September 2023.

And in the fruit group, in October 2023 compared to October 2022, a 1.0% drop in prices was recorded in Armenia, and compared to September 2023 - a 4.2% drop.
