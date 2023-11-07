News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Armenia tourism potential presented at London exhibition (PHOTOS)
Armenia tourism potential presented at London exhibition (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom (UK), on Monday visited the Armenian pavilion at the annual exhibition of the World Travel Market organized at Excel London, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the embassy of Armenia in the UK.

“The stall representing Armenia offers an opportunity to visitors at the exhibition to get acquainted with the Armenian tourism industry. The Armenian Tourism Committee and 8 tour operators represented Armenia's potential and attractiveness in the field of tourism,” the embassy added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ranks 3rd in most visits to Georgia
In the second quarter of this year…
 Armenian Tourism Federation president: Whoever happens should not represent our country
According to the government's decision, the activities of the country’s tourism operators, agents, hotel service providers, tour guides, and escorts will become subject to notification…
 Deputy economy minister: Armenia tourism recorded 30% increase compared to 2019 which is considered best year
The flows of incoming tourists visiting the country have changed considerably, Rafayel Gevorgyan said…
 Armenia Tourism Committee chief: We already have 1 million tourists in first 6 months of this year
This is the best of the indicators so far…
 Economy minister: More than 1 million tourists visited Armenia in first half of 2023 (PHOTOS)
That is 70 percent more than the same period last year...
 More than 85,000 tourists visit Armenia reserves, museums in May
The increase is 22 percent compared to the same period last year...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos