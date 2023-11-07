Armenia tourism potential presented at London exhibition (PHOTOS)

Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom (UK), on Monday visited the Armenian pavilion at the annual exhibition of the World Travel Market organized at Excel London, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the embassy of Armenia in the UK.
“The stall representing Armenia offers an opportunity to visitors at the exhibition to get acquainted with the Armenian tourism industry. The Armenian Tourism Committee and 8 tour operators represented Armenia's potential and attractiveness in the field of tourism,” the embassy added.