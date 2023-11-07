News
Armenia ombudsperson on Vagif Khachatryan verdict: International human rights organizations should respond
Armenia ombudsperson on Vagif Khachatryan verdict: International human rights organizations should respond
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijani forces in the Lachin corridor, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Baku, without observing the international legal standards and guarantees related to human rights. Anahit Manasyan, the Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia, wrote this on X, former Twitter.

“International Human Rights organizations should respond immediately,” Manasyan added.

As reported earlier, a court in Azerbaijani capital Baku on Tuesday sentenced Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan to 15 years in prison.

 
