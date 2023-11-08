News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Pashinyan discusses further development of Armenia-UAE economic cooperation
Pashinyan discusses further development of Armenia-UAE economic cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State for Trade and Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The premier welcomed the visit of the UAE delegation to Armenia, and emphasized the importance of taking joint steps towards the development and expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries. According to Pashinyan, their bilateral cooperation has recently been dynamic. Also, Pashinyan expressed his belief that the UAE state minister's visit will give a new impetus to the strengthening of Armenia-UAE ties.

In turn, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh noted that he had fruitful discussions with colleagues of the Armenian government, and the directions and possible projects of cooperation expansion were outlined.

Relations between Armenia and the UAE, as well as some other topics of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
23 companies represent Armenia at 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai (PHOTOS)
As well as the Armenian culture and tourism opportunities of Armenia...
 Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, remained unchanged...
 Armenia exports precious, semi-precious stones, precious metals the most: Amount exceeds $1 billion
In January-September of this year…
 12-month inflation in Armenia consumer market is 0.1%
And compared to the previous month - 0.3%...
 Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also went up...
 Finance minister: I don't recall Armenia ever having such low unemployment rate
The unemployment rate in the country is decreasing, Vahe Hovhannisyan stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos