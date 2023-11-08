Pashinyan discusses further development of Armenia-UAE economic cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State for Trade and Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The premier welcomed the visit of the UAE delegation to Armenia, and emphasized the importance of taking joint steps towards the development and expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries. According to Pashinyan, their bilateral cooperation has recently been dynamic. Also, Pashinyan expressed his belief that the UAE state minister's visit will give a new impetus to the strengthening of Armenia-UAE ties.
In turn, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh noted that he had fruitful discussions with colleagues of the Armenian government, and the directions and possible projects of cooperation expansion were outlined.
Relations between Armenia and the UAE, as well as some other topics of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.