Karabakh president sends letter of request to Armenia Prosecutor General

The President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wrote a letter of request to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh Information Center.

Accordingly, taking into account that publications about the commission of crimes by Artsakh officials have recently become widespread on the internet, Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan sent a letter to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, Anna Vardapetyan, with a request that the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia accept such publications as crime reports and investigate them in accordance with the law.

"We urge those citizens who have information or facts related to the above-written to assist the process and submit them to the RA law enforcement agencies," the respective statement added, in particular.