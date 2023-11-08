News
Wednesday
November 08
News
Wednesday
November 08
G7 supports principle of ‘2 states for 2 peoples’ in Middle East
G7 supports principle of ‘2 states for 2 peoples’ in Middle East
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) believe that the principle of "two states for two peoples" is the only possible basis for the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East. Yoko Kamikawa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who chaired the Tokyo meeting with her colleagues of the G7 countries, stated this at Wednesday’s closing press conference.

"We [the G7 countries] believe that the principle of ‘two states for two peoples’ is the only possible way to settle the conflict," Kamikawa noted.

She emphasized that as a result of their meeting in Tokyo, the representatives of the G7 countries for the first time managed to agree on a joint document related to the escalation of tension in the Middle East.

Kamikawa added that the G7 condemns "Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel, demands the release of all hostages, and advocates a humanitarian pause in hostilities."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
