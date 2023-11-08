News
Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Wednesday received Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US.

The parties reflected on the efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in Armenia's region, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Security Council’s Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. In this framework, Armen Grigoryan presented the positions of the Armenian side.

Also, the interlocutors discussed several other matters of bilateral interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
