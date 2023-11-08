Deputy PM presents Armenia's ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project to US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Wednesday received Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US. US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien also attended this meeting.

They discussed the basic needs of more than 100,000 Armenian refugees who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Armenian government's efforts to meet these needs, the government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian deputy PM presented to Bono the "Crossroads of Peace" project of Armenia, and outlined the prospects for the development of the region as a result of the implementation of this project.