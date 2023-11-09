News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Germany to provide €12M loan to Armenia
Germany to provide €12M loan to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At its Cabinet session Thursday, the Armenian government approved the ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation for 2022 with the German government—and which was signed on August 16.

In the explanation of the respective decision, it is stated that this agreement envisages providing a loan of up to 12 million euros to Armenia from Germany for the implementation of the Expansion of Renewable Energy and Energy Saving: Phase III project, as well as providing additional grants, if necessary, for the preparation of the programs noted in Article 1 of this agreement, or for necessary related measures.

The agreement is a framework agreement under which separate funding or loan agreements are planned to be signed in the future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Economic Times: Armenia negotiating to join Iran's Chabahar Port, to enter India
Armenia is hoping for early linkages between the International North South Transport Corridor and this port for seamless connectivity…
 Armenia to get €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build new road section in Yerevan
The Armenian government approved the signing of the Yerevan Urban Development Investment Project loan agreement with the ADB…
 Additional $24.3M from IMF to become available for Armenia
A working agreement has been reached with the International Monetary Fund…
 Armenia wheat, barley, corn, buckwheat, sunflower seed, vegetable oil exports to be banned for 6 months
The government made a decision to apply a temporary ban on the exports of a number of goods from Armenia to countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, increased...
 Armenia national debt expected at 48.4% in 2024
“According to our calculations, the finance minister said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos