Armenia defense minister, Italy Defense Staff chief discuss regional security (PHOTOS)

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Thursday received a delegation led by the Chief of the Defense Staff of Italy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is in Armenia on a working visit.
Matters related to the Armenian-Italian defense cooperation and regional security were discussed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The Armenian Minister of Defense emphasized the prospects for development of relations in various aspects of bilateral interest, on which arrangements were reached during the meeting.