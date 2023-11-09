News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister, Italy Defense Staff chief discuss regional security (PHOTOS)
Armenia defense minister, Italy Defense Staff chief discuss regional security (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Thursday received a delegation led by the Chief of the Defense Staff  of Italy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is in Armenia on a working visit.

Matters related to the Armenian-Italian defense cooperation and regional security were discussed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The Armenian Minister of Defense emphasized the prospects for development of relations in various aspects of bilateral interest, on which arrangements were reached during the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos