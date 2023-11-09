News
Thursday
November 09
News
Armenia official does not think that peace talks with Azerbaijan have reached dead end
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan does not think that the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan have reached a dead end.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, the Armenian official informed that for now there is no agreement about a respective meeting either in Brussels or in the US, but if there is, they will definitely inform the public about it.

Kostanyan agreed with the fact that there have been no meetings at the level of the leaders of the two countries lately, but added that "the work continues" in that regard.

According to him, mediators are doing some work to a new peace talk.

"Yesterday [OSCE Minsk Group] American co-chair [Louis] Bono was in Yerevan. We [Armenia] are in constant contact with other mediators; we are waiting for a new meeting," said the Armenian deputy FM.

For now, Kostanyan could not inform about the level, venue, and mediator for the next peace talks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
