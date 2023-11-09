News
Armenia deputy FM does not clarify matter of normalizing relations with Turkey
Armenia deputy FM does not clarify matter of normalizing relations with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan of Armenia did not bring clarity to the matter of normalizing the country’s relations with Turkey.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, and answering the question about any progress in Armenian-Turkish relations, the deputy FM noted that the last meeting between the FMs of the two countries was held within the framework of the “3+3”-format meeting in Tehran.

According to Kostanyan, regional stability and bilateral issues were discussed at that talk.

"We [Armenia] have confirmed that we are ready to quickly implement the already reached agreements. We believe that the Turkish side should respond positively to the willingness [of Armenia] to open the border for citizens of third countries and persons holding diplomatic passports," added the Armenian deputy FM.
