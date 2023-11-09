Maria Zakharova: Russia will deliver 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia in coming days

Russia will send 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia in the coming days. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stat this at Thursday’s press briefing.
"We [Russia] assist Armenia and the Armenians of Karabakh in the humanitarian sphere. In particular, the RF [(Russian Federation)] government, taking into account the needs of the Armenian side, has prepared 40 tons of humanitarian aid. The humanitarian cargo includes a mobile power station that can supply energy to dozens of homes. The prepared humanitarian action complements the steps already taken to help the displaced people of Karabakh," informed the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.
She reminded that the Russian Humanitarian Mission sent 6 tons of food to Armenia: 500 food kits, and 500 packages of personal hygiene products and household chemicals. Also, this mission, together with the Rossotrudnichestvo (Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation) office in Yerevan, o provides moral and psychological assistance, and the Doctor Liza’s Fair Care charitable foundation of Russia has sent more than 20 tons of humanitarian aid.
In addition, Zakharova informed that on October 20-21, 1.5 tons of humanitarian aid was sent from Russia to a number of cities in Armenia. The National Research Institute of Communication Development of Russia sent food and warm clothes on November 2. And the people of Karabakh who have settled in Syunik Province of Armenia on a permanent basis are helped by the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and a number of other companies and organizations.