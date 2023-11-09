Directions of cooperation between Armenia, Italy armies for 2024 outlined (PHOTOS)

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, on Thursday met with the Chief of the Defense Staff of Italy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is in Armenia on a working visit.
Matters related to bilateral cooperation were discussed, and the directions for cooperation between the Italian and Armenian Armed Forces in 2024 were outlined, informs the Ministry off Defense of Armenia.
Then, accompanied by Asryan, the delegation led by Dragone visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, and paid tribute to the Armenian heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland.