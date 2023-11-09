French President received Pashinyan at the Elysee Palace

Protection of cultural and religious heritage left in Nagorno-Karabakh from vandalism and looting is crucial. Mirzoyan

Ocampo: I understand it is very difficult moment for Armenians but you have to keep on fighting, you are not alone

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Erdogan: Peace will come closer if Armenia fulfills its obligation to Azerbaijan

Armenia Security Council chief to leave for Brussels

Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is on upcoming EU FMs’ Council meeting agenda

Picasso's ‘Woman with a watch’ sold at auction for more than $139M

Russia MFA spox comments on Armenia secretary’s absence at Moscow meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs

Directions of cooperation between Armenia, Italy armies for 2024 outlined (PHOTOS)

Maria Zakharova: Russia will deliver 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia in coming days

Zakharova: Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan transport link should be monitored by Russia Federal Security Service

Deputy FM: There is no legal process of Armenia withdrawal from CSTO

Deputy FM: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ is an initiative to turn Armenia into regional communication hub

Armenia official comments on Azerbaijan ultimatum regarding 8 ‘enclave’ villages

The Economic Times: Armenia negotiating to join Iran's Chabahar Port, to enter India

Deputy FM: Armenia doing everything for release of Armenians illegally detained in Azerbaijan

Armenia defense minister, Italy Defense Staff chief discuss regional security (PHOTOS)

Armenia deputy FM does not clarify matter of normalizing relations with Turkey

Armenia official does not think that peace talks with Azerbaijan have reached dead end

Armenia’s Pashinyan heads to France, to meet with Macron

Germany to provide €12M loan to Armenia

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh who are granted refugee status have right to pension, benefits in Armenia

Armenia to get €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build new road section in Yerevan

Armenia PM traveling to France

Additional $24.3M from IMF to become available for Armenia

Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session this month

Armenia wheat, barley, corn, buckwheat, sunflower seed, vegetable oil exports to be banned for 6 months

Bitcoin exceeds $36k for first time since May 2022

4 current, former employees of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department commit suicide in one day

Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia

Newspaper: November 9, 2020 criminal cases dropped

Ararat Mirzoyan: Strong international steps paramount for normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijanis destroy Stepan Shahumyan monument in occupied Karabakh capital Stepanakert

Conference on Nagorno-Karabakh issue held in European Parliament

Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Paris

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan's interview to Greek Diplomatic Life Magazine

You don’t act like this! Smbatyan ultimately maintained his good reputation, what about law enforcement system?

Armenia ruling force MP: Russian platform not very active because Russia is already party to these conflicts

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Armenia national debt expected at 48.4% in 2024

G7 demands that Hamas release all hostages

Information on health, detention conditions of 16 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan is transmitted to their families

Ukraine ambassador to Azerbaijan makes another anti-Armenian statement

Deputy PM presents Armenia's ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project to US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

G7 urges Iran to reverse de-designations of IAEA inspectors

G7 expresses concern over forced displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

G7 FMs: Iran must never develop nuclear weapon

G7 countries call on Iran not to support Hamas, Hezbollah

Karabakh president sends letter of request to Armenia Prosecutor General

Disgrace: Azerbaijan is elected UNESCO General Conference vice president

More than 30 countries join G7 initiative to ensure security in Ukraine

G7 supports principle of ‘2 states for 2 peoples’ in Middle East

Armenia ruling force MP: My impression is that the ‘corridor’ issue is off Azerbaijan, Turkey agenda

CSTO chief: Draft aimed at reducing tension in South Caucasus remains in force

Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Indicator of entry, exit via Margara checkpoint on Armenia border with Turkey issued for first time

2nd quake recorded in Iran Wednesday, felt in Armenia as well

Pashinyan discusses further development of Armenia-UAE economic cooperation

Some countries are attempting to shake legitimate power in CIS, Putin says

Finance minister: Additional funding to Armenia state budget for pensions of those forcibly displaced from Karabakh

West provokes deterioration of situation in South Caucasus, Russia Security Council chief says

China company manufactures bizarre flying cars

Armenia ex-ombudsman: Wasn't it obvious that the Azerbaijan court would not acquit or release Vagif Khachatryan? (VIDEO)

Armenia population increases by 8,775

Patrushev: Ambassador to Russia represents Armenia at meeting of CIS Security Councils’ secretaries

Earthquake hits Iran-Azerbaijan border, felt also in Armenia

Newspaper: Karabakh gasoline depot explosion, other criminal cases are in desperate situation

Toyota recalling more than 2 million RAV4s due to fire hazard

State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace continues to be priority for US

Armenia representative to UN: Azerbaijan has embarked on distorting legally binding Orders of ICJ

The Prime Minister, together with his wife, attends the funeral service of Matevos Asatryan

Armenia MFA spox: Vagif Khachatryan was ‘sentenced’ to 15-year imprisonment after mock ‘trail’/show in Baku

Azerbaijan is populating Karabakh's occupied Shushi city with unspecified persons

Pashinyan emphasized the importance of resolutions adopted by PACE regarding the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

23 companies represent Armenia at 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai (PHOTOS)

Incident occurs near Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Armenia's MFA responds to Azerbaijani MFA's statement about "eight villages"

Armenia ombudsperson on Vagif Khachatryan verdict: International human rights organizations should respond

Interior minister, CoE members discuss situation after around 100,000 people’s exile from Karabakh to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Armenia exports precious, semi-precious stones, precious metals the most: Amount exceeds $1 billion

Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘trial’ in Azerbaijan ends with absurd verdict

Paris mayor: Azerbaijan is guilty of destroying Karabakh’s Armenian heritage, arresting its officials

Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights

Updated Stellantis Ram 1500 pickup introduced

ARMBUSINESSBANK: First in banking system to launch trigger-based customer satisfaction surveys using SatisFAI

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan repeats in Azerbaijan court that he pleads innocent

Armenian church of Syria’s Kessab town is being renovated (PHOTOS)

Russia court rules attachment on accounts of Utair airline’s Armenian supplier on lawsuit on engines not received

Armenia tourism potential presented at London exhibition (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan MFA demands 8 villages from Armenia in form of ultimatum

Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting

Judicial farce in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ coming to an end in Azerbaijan

Armen Grigoryan to not attend upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS countries

Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times

12-month inflation in Armenia consumer market is 0.1%

Replacement of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, delivery of weapons to Russia completed

Netanyahu: Israel agrees to need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

Armenia ex-MP Aragats Akhoyan arrested