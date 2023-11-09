French President received Pashinyan at the Elysee Palace

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron met at the Elysee Palace. The press service of the Armenian Government reports.
The French President first expressed condolences to the Prime Minister on the death of Christian Ter-Stepanyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to UNESCO, Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the International Organization of La Francophonie. Emmanuel Macron once again emphasized France's support for the further development of Armenia and overcoming the existing challenges.
Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and condolences. The Prime Minister highlighted the development of the Armenian-French cooperation in all spheres and emphasized the interest of the Government of the Republic of Armenia in this issue.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the process of regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In the issue of regulating the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the importance of the principles reflected in the quadripartite statement adopted in Granada by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the President of the European Council was emphasized.
The sides touched upon the humanitarian problems of over 100 thousand IDPs from Nagorno Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy, as well as the steps of the Armenian Government to overcome them. The support of the international community in solving the existing problems was emphasized.
Issues related to the further deepening and expansion of the Armenian-French cooperation in the sphere of economy, infrastructure development, and other sectors were also discussed. The sides expressed readiness to continue the work in that direction.
The sides exchanged views on regional peace and stability, as well as Armenia-European Union cooperation.