Armenia PM reminded the Azerbaijani Ambassador of ‘Western Azerbaijan’ rhetoric

After Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke at the 6th Paris Peace Forum in Paris, where he brought attention to the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France asked him a question, which rather resembled an emotional speech.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador assured that the only goal of Baku’s actions in 2020 and in the subsequent period was the restoration of its territorial integrity.
She said she believed that the international community also recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, noting that Baku itself initiated the peace process. She accused France of obstructing this process when the French Foreign Minister spoke in Yerevan about providing Armenia with weapons.
“We heard about Azerbaijan's intentions, which I consider positive. But on the other hand, I would like to draw your attention to the increasing wording by Azerbaijan, calling the Republic of Armenia “Western Azerbaijan,” PM Pashinyan said.
“This is a very disturbing message and it is very important that this narrative is sponsored by the official government,” he added, noting, “If Azerbaijan reaffirms the three principles on which we reached an agreement with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, it will mean that we can continue to move forward. I would like to address the issue related to France and Armenia. Every sovereign country has the ability to have an army and acquire weapons, etc.”