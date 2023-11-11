Hamas urges Muslim to stop normalizing relations with Israel

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan called on Arab and Muslim governments to take strong measures against Israel in response to the continued assaults on the blockaded Gaza Strip, Tasnim reports.
During a Friday press briefing in Beirut, Hamdan highlighted the importance of the extraordinary session of the Arab League, which will be held on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, calling on participants not to limit themselves to condemnation, but to actively boycott the “Nazi terrorist entity.”
He strongly criticized Arab states for maintaining “unacceptable” relations with Israel, urging to put an end to normalization, and appealed to the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions against Palestinians.