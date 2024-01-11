Iran envoy: What would be  violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity is not acceptable to us

We have always supported the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani stated this speaking with reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia Thursday.
"We [i.e. Iran] do not agree with what will cause Armenia's sovereignty to be violated," he added.
And to the remark that it turns out that he does not agree with the statements by the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Iranian diplomat repeated his words. "What would be a violation of Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity is not acceptable to us."