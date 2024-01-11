Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Today there is no basis for war with Azerbaijan

I have always said that I do not see any prerequisites for signing a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] in the near future. Today I already have a slightly different opinion. Today I believe that there are prerequisites, but I cannot say anything about the timeframe. Hovik Aghazaryan, an MP from the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Thursday, and added that today the aforementioned prerequisites are more solid than a year ago.

And to the question as to what the basis is for such a conclusion, Aghazaryan responded: "First, we have started a bilateral dialogue with each other; we don't hesitate. Second, there is no reason to go to war. True, Azerbaijan and Turkey do not give up their main ambitions which they were pursuing regarding the ‘Zangezur corridor’ and, in general, the existence of Armenia. But in order for you to go to war with your neighbor or anyone else, you must be stronger than it with the combination of two factors. One is the military factor, the other is the political component. That is, you have to present to the world why you are doing that thing. With the combination of these two factors, we [i.e. Armenia] are not far behind Azerbaijan. This is the most important factor in establishing peace. Otherwise, even if we sign the paper [i.e. the peace treaty], we can sign [it] today, carry out an act of war tomorrow.

"In that sense, now such a situation has been created that whether we like it or not, we have to live in peace. But I cannot say when it will happen; it may take years because that document is not beneficial to Azerbaijan. What does it give to Azerbaijan? It gives nothing. And without that agreement, you might see something has changed in the world, Azerbaijan will try under some pretext to solve the problem that it cannot solve now, solve [it] then together with Turkey."