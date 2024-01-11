News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Today there is no basis for war with Azerbaijan
Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Today there is no basis for war with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I have always said that I do not see any prerequisites for signing a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] in the near future. Today I already have a slightly different opinion. Today I believe that there are prerequisites, but I cannot say anything about the timeframe. Hovik Aghazaryan, an MP from the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Thursday, and added that today the aforementioned prerequisites are more solid than a year ago.

And to the question as to what the basis is for such a conclusion, Aghazaryan responded: "First, we have started a bilateral dialogue with each other; we don't hesitate. Second, there is no reason to go to war. True, Azerbaijan and Turkey do not give up their main ambitions which they were pursuing regarding the ‘Zangezur corridor’ and, in general, the existence of Armenia. But in order for you to go to war with your neighbor or anyone else, you must be stronger than it with the combination of two factors. One is the military factor, the other is the political component. That is, you have to present to the world why you are doing that thing. With the combination of these two factors, we [i.e. Armenia] are not far behind Azerbaijan. This is the most important factor in establishing peace. Otherwise, even if we sign the paper [i.e. the peace treaty], we can sign [it] today, carry out an act of war tomorrow.

"In that sense, now such a situation has been created that whether we like it or not, we have to live in peace. But I cannot say when it will happen; it may take years because that document is not beneficial to Azerbaijan. What does it give to Azerbaijan? It gives nothing. And without that agreement, you might see something has changed in the world, Azerbaijan will try under some pretext to solve the problem that it cannot solve now, solve [it] then together with Turkey."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province
Iran knows that the processes threatening Armenia in the South Caucasus can also cause serious blows to its interests…
 Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post
Some time ago, Shahin Rzayev was criticized for mocking one of the photos created by artificial intelligence about the "occupation" of Yerevan…
 EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity
Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union, said…
 Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners
Armenia does not receive such clear signals from Russia, Gevorg Papoyan added...
 Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory
"Before making a reference to the statement of November 9 today, let the [Armenian] people of Karabakh return to Nagorno-Karabakh,” noted the Armenian ruling power’s MP… 
 Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators
“We have always stated, and we state now, that we are ready to provide roads under the jurisdiction of Armenia,” said the Armenian ruling force legislator… 
Most
Read Viewed
Photos