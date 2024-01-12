Armenia’s Margara checkpoint on Turkey border ready for operation after major renovation

Armenia’s Margara checkpoint on the border with Turkey has been fully renovated and is ready for operation. Karen Tamazyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference Friday.
"In terms of technical customs means, passport control, as well as border guards, all the infrastructures are ready so that the passenger service can be carried out properly," Tamazyan added.
In 1993, Turkey unilaterally closed its airspace and land borders with Armenia. But in December 2021, the two countries announced that they were ready to take clear steps to normalize their relations. Armenia and Turkey have appointed special representatives towards normalizing these relations. On July 1, 2022, these special representatives reached an agreement in Vienna to ensure the possibility of crossing the Armenia-Turkey land border for citizens of third countries visiting Armenia and Turkey, and decided to start the respective necessary processes.