News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Armenia’s Margara checkpoint on Turkey border ready for operation after major renovation
Armenia’s Margara checkpoint on Turkey border ready for operation after major renovation
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Margara checkpoint on the border with Turkey has been fully renovated and is ready for operation. Karen Tamazyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, stated this during a press conference Friday.

"In terms of technical customs means, passport control, as well as border guards, all the infrastructures are ready so that the passenger service can be carried out properly," Tamazyan added.

In 1993, Turkey unilaterally closed its airspace and land borders with Armenia. But in December 2021, the two countries announced that they were ready to take clear steps to normalize their relations. Armenia and Turkey have appointed special representatives towards normalizing these relations. On July 1, 2022, these special representatives reached an agreement in Vienna to ensure the possibility of crossing the Armenia-Turkey land border for citizens of third countries visiting Armenia and Turkey, and decided to start the respective necessary processes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia relations will be normalized immediately if Armenian-Azerbaijani relations are normalized
The Turkish FM noted…
 How much revenue to enter Armenia budget after Turkey border reopening?
The State Revenue Committee chairman said they are assessing and studying this…
 Reconstruction of Armenia's Margara checkpoint with Turkey may be completed next week, SRC head says
“Having open borders is much better than having closed borders,” the State Revenue Committee chairman said…
 Armenia deputy FM does not clarify matter of normalizing relations with Turkey
Vahan Kostanyan stated that the last meeting between the FMs of the two countries was held within the framework of the “3+3”-format meeting in Tehran…
 Indicator of entry, exit via Margara checkpoint on Armenia border with Turkey issued for first time
This spring, a territory of the Margara village checkpoint was transferred to the management of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee: Construction of new customs office on Turkey border nearing completion
The Margara customs point in Armavir Province…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos