Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions’ next meeting slated for late January
Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions' next meeting slated for late January
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The next meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions will take place at the end of January. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told this to the RFE/RL Armenian Service, noting that the specific date, time, and place of this meeting will be additionally agreed upon.

Grigoryan informed that according to the preliminary arrangements, the meeting will first discuss the draft regulation on the joint activities of these commissions, in which the forms and types of legal documents and legal acts to be used in this joint work shall be clearly defined, and the last topographic maps of the USSR period, which were drawn up on proper legal grounds and published by competent authorities, and some other similar matters shall be identified.
