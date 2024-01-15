Legislature speaker: All theories that only Armenia concedes something are not true, logic is two-fold

Nothing drastic has happened; the negotiations, the exchange are continuing. And in a positive sense, it can be said that there is development, and the prime minister's response can be called more of a surprise because often this rhetoric is outside of those conversations, those exchanged documents, theories that have been made. This was announced by speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia during a briefing with reporters at the NA Monday—and referring to the territorial demands voiced by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, and which Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has considered absolutely unacceptable.

“It's often unclear. There is no regression. There is surprise and bewilderment regarding the rhetoric about which the prime minister gave his reaction," Simonyan said.

To the question of what the negotiations were about after those statements, the Armenian parliament speaker responded: "Negotiations are about peace. All the theories that only Armenia concedes something (…) are not true. The logic is two-fold. (…). There is no point where it is written that with this [peace] treaty, Armenia unilaterally agrees."

Alen Simonyan disagreed with the remark that Azerbaijan stubbornly does not agree to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia.

"The president of Azerbaijan has repeatedly made a statement about the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, made it publicly; in the presence of the president of the Russian Federation, also during his interviews. If it’s about the 29,800 square kilometers [of Armenia], yes, that number was not stated literally, and we are waiting and expecting that this will also happen. But the explanation and reasons for this from the Azerbaijani side is that they refrain from announcing a specific number without border demarcation, delimitation. Maybe they are keeping it in some way for bargaining or future negotiations, but to say ‘regression’ means that something happened and we've backed away from it. I can say that there is a [peace] treaty under discussion, with the points of which we are moving forward as of now," stated the speaker of the Armenia NA.