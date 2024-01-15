News
Just 735 out of 120,000 Karabakh refugees apply for Armenia citizenship
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia, Armen Ghazaryan, explained the nature of temporary protection certificates issued to Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

At a press conference on Monday, Ghazaryan recalled the adoption of the respective decision last October, and which comes into force on January 27.

Accordingly, the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh can leave Armenia with the aforementioned certificate. The certificate that its holder is under the protection of Armenia and enjoys international protection in accordance with the Geneva Conventions cannot be transferred to Azerbaijan.

"This is an additional measure of protection when traveling. Such certificate has already been given to more than 53 thousand people," said Ghazaryan.

Also, he said simplified procedures have been applied to refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh for obtaining Armenian citizenship, and 735 such applications for Armenian citizenship were submitted so far.
