Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijan has voiced many proposals, approaches which we don’t agree with

Azerbaijan has voiced many proposals and approaches which we do not agree with. This was stated by Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, during Thursday’s briefings at the National Assembly of Armenia.
Hovhannisyan, however, did not provide any details.
"Isn't it understandable that the peace agenda, which implies talks and negotiations, cannot take place without proposals that are voiced by both sides? Many proposals were made by us, which were not accepted in Azerbaijan, and vice versa. Yes, there were proposals regarding various roads which the Republic of Armenia has rejected based on its national interests," noted the ruling force MP.