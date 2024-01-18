News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijan has voiced many proposals, approaches which we don’t agree with
Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijan has voiced many proposals, approaches which we don’t agree with
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has voiced many proposals and approaches which we do not agree with. This was stated by Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, during Thursday’s briefings at the National Assembly of Armenia.

Hovhannisyan, however, did not provide any details.

"Isn't it understandable that the peace agenda, which implies talks and negotiations, cannot take place without proposals that are voiced by both sides? Many proposals were made by us, which were not accepted in Azerbaijan, and vice versa. Yes, there were proposals regarding various roads which the Republic of Armenia has rejected based on its national interests," noted the ruling force MP.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan
“This Azerbaijani exclave [is] located less than 100 km from [the Armenian capital city of] Yerevan,” added the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France…
 Georgia premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will find solution in near future, sign peace treaty
Georgia has very close relations and partnership relations with neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili stated…
 3+3 format in South Caucasus is 'promising,' Lavrov says
And it is free from the geopolitical game of maintaining hegemony, the Russian FM added…
 Lavrov: The West doesn’t want to allow implementation of Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements
And the European Union and the US want to carry out the delimitation of the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their own way…
 Russia MFA: Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia in Russia
But Yerevan's position remains unclear, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov added…
 Lavrov: I did not see logic in Pashinyan's proposal in unblocking of transport corridor
In recent days, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have really addressed the topic of establishing a connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan in their public comments, the Russian FM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos