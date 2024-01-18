News
Armenia ex-FM Vartan Oskanian to coordinate work of committee for collective repatriation of Karabakh people
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Committee for the Defense of the Right to Collective Repatriation of the People of Artsakh and their Other Fundamental Rights has been established. The aforesaid committee noted this in a statement, which continues as follows: 

“As per the recommendation of the members of the Committee, the responsibility for overseeing the Committee's activities has been assigned to the former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Vartan Oskanian.

“The Committee will provide information about the start of its activity, the Committee members, and other details in the coming days.

“We anticipate that individuals, groups, and institutions engaged in activities for the defense of the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] will coordinate their work with this mandated Committee.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
