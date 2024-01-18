News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan
Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

An Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku and Nakhichevan. French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, who is the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France, informed about this on X—former Twitter

“1 Ilyushin cargo plane (capacity 50 tons) carrying military equipment has made 14 flights over the last 2 weeks between Baku and Nakhchivan; this Azerbaijani exclave [is] located less than 100 km from [the Armenian capital city of] Yerevan... which [Azerbaijani president] Ali[y]ev recently claimed again,” Buisson wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will find solution in near future, sign peace treaty
Georgia has very close relations and partnership relations with neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili stated…
 3+3 format in South Caucasus is 'promising,' Lavrov says
And it is free from the geopolitical game of maintaining hegemony, the Russian FM added…
 Lavrov: The West doesn’t want to allow implementation of Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements
And the European Union and the US want to carry out the delimitation of the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their own way…
 Russia MFA: Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia in Russia
But Yerevan's position remains unclear, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov added…
 Lavrov: I did not see logic in Pashinyan's proposal in unblocking of transport corridor
In recent days, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have really addressed the topic of establishing a connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan in their public comments, the Russian FM said…
 Iran FM to Armenia President: Historical communication channels must be preserved, geopolitical changes inadmissible
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Vahagn Khachaturyan met on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos