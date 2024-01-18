Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan

An Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku and Nakhichevan. French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, who is the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France, informed about this on X—former Twitter
“1 Ilyushin cargo plane (capacity 50 tons) carrying military equipment has made 14 flights over the last 2 weeks between Baku and Nakhchivan; this Azerbaijani exclave [is] located less than 100 km from [the Armenian capital city of] Yerevan... which [Azerbaijani president] Ali[y]ev recently claimed again,” Buisson wrote.