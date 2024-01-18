Economy minister presents Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project to Germany colleague

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, on Thursday.
The parties discussed the agreements reached as a result of the negotiations and the process of their implementation, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Kerobyan presented the Crossroads of Peace project—developed by the Armenian government—to his German colleague, pointing out the opportunities for economic and channel development.
During the conversation, the Armenian minister of economy also presented to Niels Annen the project of construction of a "dry port" in Gyumri, Armenia.