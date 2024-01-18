News
Economy minister presents Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project to Germany colleague
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, on Thursday.

The parties discussed the agreements reached as a result of the negotiations and the process of their implementation, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Kerobyan presented the Crossroads of Peace project—developed by the Armenian government—to his German colleague, pointing out the opportunities for economic and channel development.

During the conversation, the Armenian minister of economy also presented to Niels Annen the project of construction of a "dry port" in Gyumri, Armenia.
All
Dollar drops, euro goes up in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble fell...
 Armenia to get more than €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build Isakov-Arshakunyats road in Yerevan
The Armenian government approved the ratification of the Yerevan Urban Development Investment Project loan agreement with the ADB…
 Armenia's financial indicators have been impressive in recent years, International Monetary Fund head says
President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva,  within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos...
 Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
 Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble increased...
 Armenia to get information on turnover of large corporations that work in the country
As per the deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee…
