Friday
January 19
Mher Grigoryan discussed with Toivo Klaar the principles and legal basis of demarcation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia. The press service of the government of Armenia reports. 

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the development of the situation in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister presented the "Crossroads of Peace" project, which clearly describes the perspective, structure, logic and basic principles of unblocking transportation and other infrastructural communications in the region.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the principles and legal framework of the demarcation process.
Հայերեն and Русский
Photos