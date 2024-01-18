News
Armenia deputy FM to NATO official: Azerbaijan president’s recent statements contradict entire logic of negotiations
Armenia deputy FM to NATO official: Azerbaijan president’s recent statements contradict entire logic of negotiations
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan on Thursday met with Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The parties discussed the issues on the Armenia-NATO cooperation agenda and touched upon the continued involvement of peacekeeping units of Armenia in international peacekeeping missions, including under the NATO auspices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, issues of international and regional security were also discussed. Vahan Kostanyan touched upon the security situation in the South Caucasus, the recent developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and briefed on the main approaches to the draft peace agreement in line with the well-known principles. The Deputy Minister noted that the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan contradict the entire logic of the negotiations.

In this context, Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan emphasized the need for targeted actions by the international partners aimed at maintaining stability and peace in the South Caucasus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
