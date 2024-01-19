Armenia MoD spox: Circumstances of sheep crossing from Aravus village to Azerbaijan being looked into

The circumstances regarding the crossing of sheep from Aravus village to the Azerbaijani side are currently being looked into by the relevant authorities. Aram Torosyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The Ministry of Defense properly informs the public about the situation on the frontline, border incidents, and violations. No incident, ceasefire violation, even more so an infiltration attempt has not taken place. And the circumstances regarding the sheep's crossing to the Azerbaijani side are currently being looked into by the relevant authorities. The relevant department of MoD monitors the press releases related to the sector and comments on or reacts to them according to necessity and expediency," said Torosyan.
Masis Zeynalyan, a member of the council of elders of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Azerbaijanis had stolen the sheep of a resident of Aravus village.
"The sheep went, the shepherd could not stop [them], there was no one at the border to stop the sheep," Zeynalyan had said, in particular.