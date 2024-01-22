El Mundo: Russia's Putin ready to visit North Korea soon, Pyongyang says

Pyongyang reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to visit North Korea in the near future—and in response to the visit of its leader, Kim Jong Un, to Russia’s Vladivostok city last September, according to El Mundo.
Putin could have informed North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui about it during her visit to Russia on January 15-17.
Also, the Russian president asked to convey to Kim Jong Un his deep gratitude for the invitation to visit Pyongyang.
Following the results of Choe Son Hui ‘s visit to Russia, the foreign ministry of North Korea called Putin the greatest friend of the North Korean people and expressed hope that he will visit North Korea soon.