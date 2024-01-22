News
Monday
January 22
PACE wants to limit Azerbaijan delegation’s powers because of country violating organization’s principles
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) plans to limit the powers of the delegation of Azerbaijan for the latter’s violating this organization's principles. Several sources familiar with the preparation of such a decision informed the European Pravda correspondent in Strasbourg, France, about this.

A fundamental decision to launch restrictions for Azerbaijan has already been made at the level of the PACE Presidential Committee. In the afternoon, with the start of the plenary session, the PACE lawmakers officially start this procedure—and most likely with the official initiative of the representative of Germany.

The official complaint against Azerbaijan will be that the PACE observers were not invited to monitor the country’s snap presidential elections to be held in February.

There is also a complaint that Azerbaijan constantly faces criticism from the Council of Europe (CoE) and its bodies, and in 2017 a special procedure of political penalty against the country began. Then, under the pressure of Strasbourg, the Azerbaijani authorities released the opposition politician Ilgar  Mammadov from prison.

But in 2022, there were already hints at the PACE about removing Azerbaijan from the CoE.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
