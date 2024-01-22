What is situation at ‘Cows’ Garden’ area of Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter?

The monitoring of protesters continues at the “Cows’ Garden” area of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem. Hagop Sevan, a member of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday.

He said that active informational work is being done to explain the significance of the “Cows’ Garden” area.

"The situation is calm now. There is no other news," added Sevan.

Two weeks ago, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that the heavy equipment previously brought to the “Cows’ Garden” area was removed.

No incidents were reported after the last attack on December 28, when a group of masked persons—armed with sticks, tear gas-grenades, and some other means—had attacked the Armenians in the "Cows’ Garden" area of the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, had leased the area of “Cows' Garden” to a company for 99 years. This decision, however, caused strong opposition. And after long protests, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem decided to cancel this deal. But later, the bulldozers of the aforesaid company started demolishing a part of the disputed area. When Armenian demonstrators tried to stop these actions, armed Jewish settlers came and tried to disperse the demonstrators—but in vain.