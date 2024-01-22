Borrell: EU concerned about Aliyev's claims on Armenian territory

The European Union is concerned about the claims of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the territory of Armenia, any violation of Armenian sovereignty will be met with serious consequences for Baku. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated at a press conference following the EU Council meeting in Brussels.
"Aliyev's territorial claims are of serious concern. Any violation of Armenian territory and sovereignty will have serious consequences for our relations with Azerbaijan," he said.