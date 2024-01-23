News
NATO signs contract for purchase of artillery ammunition, considering their supply to Ukraine
NATO signs contract for purchase of artillery ammunition, considering their supply to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO on Tuesday signed a contract worth $1.2 billion for the purchase of hundreds of thousands of 155mm artillery ammunition at its headquarters in Brussels.

The document was signed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) General Manager Stacy Cummings.

The replenishment of NATO reserves is important because it continue to assist Ukraine, Stoltenberg told reporters after the signing ceremony.

NSPA is the core service provider to NATO, and it integrates NATO's logistics and procurement activities.
