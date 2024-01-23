Armenia FM: Azerbaijan has not said it’s ready to sign peace treaty in Russia

I don't know whether Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty in Russia. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a press conference Tuesday.
"Such assurances were not made by the Azerbaijani side either during closed meetings or publicly. If [Russian FM Sergey] Lavrov makes such a statement, I assume he has such grounds," said the Armenian FM.
Mirzoyan added that the mediation that is being talked about recently is different from the mediation that the Armenian society knows when the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group presented proposals to the parties.
The Armenian FM explained that it is about organizing meetings.