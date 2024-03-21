The number of casualties in the Gaza Strip is approaching 32,000.

The number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the military operation of the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip is approaching the mark of 32 thousand, almost 74.2 thousand people were injured. Such data is cited in its official Telegram channel by the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

"The number of victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza since last October has risen to 31,988, with at least 74,188 others injured," the ministry said.

The Gaza Health Ministry also pointed out that 65 people were killed in the Strip over the past 24 hours, while 92 others were injured.