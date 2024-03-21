News
The number of casualties in the Gaza Strip is approaching 32,000.
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the military operation of the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip is approaching the mark of 32 thousand, almost 74.2 thousand people were injured. Such data is cited in its official Telegram channel by the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

"The number of victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza since last October has risen to 31,988, with at least 74,188 others injured," the ministry said.

The Gaza Health Ministry also pointed out that 65 people were killed in the Strip over the past 24 hours, while 92 others were injured.
Read more:
All
Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’
Israel Katz instructed the officials of his ministry to seriously reprimand the deputy chief of mission of Turkey and convey a clear message to Ankara...
 US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel
As part of his Middle East tour…
 EU to contribute €70m to Gaza's maritime aid corridor
A very important meeting was held today in Cyprus with the participation of representatives of 36 states...
 Saudi Arabia to earmark $40M to UN agency to help Gaza residents
Through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre...
 Italy opposed the invasion of Rafah by Israeli troops
She added that opening new land routes and a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave is a priority...
 Netanyahu: I made it clear to Biden that we are determined to enter Rafah
We have a disagreement with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah...
