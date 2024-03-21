China's foreign ministry opposes US intervention in territorial dispute with India

China condemns US interference in the territorial dispute between China and India, an official spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, said.
"The delimitation of the Sino-Indian border is a matter between these two countries and has nothing to do with the US," Lin Jian emphasized. The Chinese diplomat also noted that Washington has never spared any effort to foment controversy between other nations to serve its geopolitical interests.
"Zangnan is an integral part of the PRC," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.
On March 20, the US State Department issued a statement that the US recognizes Arunachal Pradesh (Jannan ) as Indian territory and opposes any unilateral attempts to shift the line of de facto control between the countries. Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region provoked a diplomatic protest from China.