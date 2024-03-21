News
Sunday
March 24
News
Sunday
March 24
EU to contribute €70m to Gaza's maritime aid corridor
EU to contribute €70m to Gaza's maritime aid corridor
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The European Union plans to contribute €70 million to a fund being set up to ensure the smooth functioning of the sea corridor through which humanitarian aid is delivered to the residents of the Gaza Strip. Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulidis announced on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels. The text of his remarks was distributed by the government's Press and Information Office.

"A very important meeting was held today in Cyprus with the participation of representatives of 36 states. EU countries, all G7 countries, and international organizations were represented in order to see, on the one hand, how technical details can be worked out in order to make the implementation of our country's initiative even more effective and, secondly, to discuss the creation of a fund that will further increase humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip," the head of the republic said.
