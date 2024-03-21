Armenia-Italy defence consultations held in Rome

From 19 to 20 March, the Armenia-Italy defence consultations were held in Rome with the participation of the delegation led by the Head of the Defence Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Levon Ayvazyan from the Armenian side, press-service of the Ministry informs.
Throughout the consultations, the delegation of the Ministry of Defence has discussed with the Deputy Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Defence of Italy and Defence Policy Director, Major General Enrico Barduani, and the Head of the International Cooperation Branch of the Italian General Staff, Colonel Mattia Zuzzi, the current status of the of Armenia-Italy defence cooperation and prospects of its development.
During the discussion, L.Ayvazyan has introduced the security situation around Armenia and the ongoing reforms of the Armed Forces.
The consultations culminated in the signing of the annual program of Armenia-Italy military cooperation, and several agreements were reached.