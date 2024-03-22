News
112: Death toll at Crocus City Hall reaches 40 people
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of the shooting in the Crocus City Hall. This is reported by Telegram channel 112 with reference to a source.

Telegram channel Shot, citing a source, reports that several terrorists barricaded themselves inside the Crocus City Hall.

The channel also reports that up to 200 people may be blocked in the burning Crocus, among them children.

Recall that the shooting began in the concert hall "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow. The incident occurred before the concert of the band "Picnic". It is reported that unknown people broke into the building and opened fire on people.
