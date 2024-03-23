Federal Security Service of Russia reports details on detention of  Crocus City Hall terrorists

Four terrorists were detained in the Bryansk region with a difference of several hours, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Central Office of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.
The special service stressed that the law enforcers detained 11 people, including four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall", further work is underway to identify the accomplice base.
"As a result of coordinated actions of special and law enforcement agencies with a difference of several hours in the Bryansk region, all four terrorists were detained," the report says.
According to the FSB, after the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall," the criminals intended to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine, they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.
