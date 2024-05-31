Ukraine, Sweden sign security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Stockholm, signed a security agreement with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account that this document envisages providing military aid to Kyiv in the total amount of almost 6.5 billion euros, from 2024 to 2026.
A unique part of this agreement is the provision of specialized ASC-890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, including the relevant training, Zelenskyy added.