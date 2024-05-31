News
Armenia is asking for flood relief from EU
Armenia is asking for flood relief from EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

After the devastating floods in northern Armenia, the Armenian government has requested the EU Commission to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Tigran Balayan, the Armenian ambassador to Belgium and the Head of Mission of Armenia to the European Union (EU), has informed about this on X—formerly Twitter. Four people were killed, and huge damage was caused to the infrastructure in Lori and Tavush Provinces of Armenia as a result of the recent floods that hit the area.
